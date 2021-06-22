12,900 Shares in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK) Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVOK. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $975,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,542,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVOK opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.76.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

