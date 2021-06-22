$12.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report $12.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.77 billion. Charter Communications reported sales of $11.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year sales of $50.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.35 billion to $51.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $53.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.69 billion to $54.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. TD Securities raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $12.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $707.28. 42,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $498.08 and a 12 month high of $712.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $676.44. The stock has a market cap of $133.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $700,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 19,033.3% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $2,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

