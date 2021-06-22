1,176 Shares in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 214.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDGL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.60.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $106.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.08. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.00 and a 12 month high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53. Equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

