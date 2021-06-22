10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Acquired by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth $16,195,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 108.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,666 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 404.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 40,618 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total value of $1,845,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,446,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total value of $7,689,043.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,449,851.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,735 shares of company stock worth $43,736,141 over the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. William Blair started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

TXG stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.35. 4,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,854. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.37 and a 12-month high of $203.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 1.29.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The company had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

