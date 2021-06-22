100,000 Shares in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Purchased by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIEW. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in View during the 1st quarter worth about $39,227,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in View during the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in View during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in View during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in View during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

View stock opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13. View, Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $13.31.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that View, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIEW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of View in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of View in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of View in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

About View

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

