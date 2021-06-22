10,000 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Acquired by Capital Growth Management LP

Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $321.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,248. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.07 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.49.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBAC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.91.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

