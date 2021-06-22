$1.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will report sales of $1.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the lowest is $1.79 billion. Zoetis reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year sales of $7.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $7.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $8.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

ZTS traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,752. The company has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $131.28 and a twelve month high of $187.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 339,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,254,000 after acquiring an additional 141,631 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Zoetis by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 46,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its position in Zoetis by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

