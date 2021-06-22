$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to announce sales of $1.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year sales of $6.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

CMC opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $34.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $731,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,705,666.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMC. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

