$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will report sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Hess posted sales of $842.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full year sales of $6.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $7.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on HES. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

NYSE HES traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,289. Hess has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $90.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.80 and a beta of 2.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.13%.

In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $7,053,748.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,024.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 981,660 shares of company stock valued at $79,785,755. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,623,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hess by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,526,956,000 after acquiring an additional 662,329 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Hess by 10.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,264,000 after acquiring an additional 926,040 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Hess by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,978,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,201,000 after acquiring an additional 73,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hess by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,031,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $371,213,000 after acquiring an additional 427,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

