$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to announce sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. CMS Energy reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year sales of $6.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Vertical Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.79. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

