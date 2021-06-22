$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year sales of $4.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $79.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 873.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Amdocs by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

