$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to report earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.84. Fox Factory reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXF. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $146.50 on Friday. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $69.95 and a 52-week high of $166.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.