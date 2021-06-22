$0.92 EPS Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to post $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Forward Air posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 178.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.37 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FWRD shares. Raymond James raised shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

In related news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.53 per share, with a total value of $45,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,260.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $736,095.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,936.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,288. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 39.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 72.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 26,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $91.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.83. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $46.23 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

