$0.81 EPS Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.94. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported earnings per share of ($1.76) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $5.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $10.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

VAC stock opened at $161.21 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $75.97 and a 1 year high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.58.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total value of $764,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,821,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,796,000 after buying an additional 266,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,214,000 after acquiring an additional 457,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,139,000 after acquiring an additional 53,888 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,818,000 after purchasing an additional 212,906 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $87,090,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.