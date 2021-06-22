$0.63 EPS Expected for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. MKM Partners cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 26,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $1,178,688.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,663 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,131. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BJ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.99. 16,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,291. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.70.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

