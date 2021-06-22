$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to announce $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.47. Tempur Sealy International posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 247.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion.

TPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

TPX stock opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.35. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $16.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $2,905,913.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $3,617,801.60. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,476 shares of company stock valued at $7,575,176. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

