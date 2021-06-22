$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. International Game Technology posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 142.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Game Technology.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IGT. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

IGT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.98. 14,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,003. International Game Technology has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 197.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 56,582 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 58.9% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 225,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 83,553 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 5.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,048,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,882,000 after purchasing an additional 108,557 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Game Technology (IGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.