$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.25. SITE Centers reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SITC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $15.10 on Friday. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -755.00 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,402.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,202,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,644,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,853,641 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

