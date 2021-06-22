$0.19 EPS Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.17. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMRX shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,624. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

