$0.17 EPS Expected for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.18. Infosys posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

Shares of INFY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 37,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,863,283. Infosys has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $86.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 619.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,329,564 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Infosys by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,534,000 after buying an additional 4,778,782 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Infosys by 2,132.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,734,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,903,000 after buying an additional 3,566,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Infosys by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,892,000 after buying an additional 2,595,746 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth $47,148,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infosys (INFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.