$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to report $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Ooma posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

In other Ooma news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $84,502.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,982.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 34,443 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $656,139.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,959 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at $10,211,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the 4th quarter valued at $4,463,000. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,183,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,762,000 after acquiring an additional 200,685 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,517,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after acquiring an additional 163,248 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 592.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 137,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 117,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Ooma stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.01. 5,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,222. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08. Ooma has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $487.43 million, a PE ratio of -189.73 and a beta of 0.40.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

