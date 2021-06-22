-$0.02 EPS Expected for Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corvus Gold.
Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02.
NASDAQ:KOR opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. Corvus Gold has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $332.68 million, a PE ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59.
About Corvus Gold
Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
