Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,333,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 1.0% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.28% of Zoetis worth $209,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 128.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Zoetis by 97.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.98. The company had a trading volume of 23,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,506. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.54. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.28 and a twelve month high of $186.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

