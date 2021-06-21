Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $11,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,877,000 after buying an additional 2,176,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $304,733,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after buying an additional 1,530,505 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 78.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,905,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,019,000 after buying an additional 839,976 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 331.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 457,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,165,000 after purchasing an additional 351,072 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $158.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

