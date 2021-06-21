Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.60 Per Share

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG) announced a dividend on Monday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Zegona Communications’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Zegona Communications stock traded up GBX 0.49 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 146.49 ($1.91). 53,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of £320.77 million and a PE ratio of 26.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 139.64. Zegona Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 150 ($1.96).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Zegona Communications in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Zegona Communications plc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Northern Spain. It serves approximately 715,000 residential customers and companies. The company is also involved in financing business. Zegona Communications plc was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

