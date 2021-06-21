Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will post $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $956.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year sales of $5.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.57.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $492.69 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $244.32 and a 1 year high of $518.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $495.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $760,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,919,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,301,000 after purchasing an additional 145,268 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,856 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,603,000 after acquiring an additional 144,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,473,000 after acquiring an additional 568,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

