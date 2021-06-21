Zcoin Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,948.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,003.73 or 0.06081432 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.98 or 0.01496234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00412654 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00138095 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $229.09 or 0.00695286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.29 or 0.00404532 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007667 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00040641 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

