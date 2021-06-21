Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) to Buy

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets heavy machinery. The Company’s operations include heavy machinery, shipbuilding, mass-production machinery, environmental equipment, and construction machinery divisions. Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOHVY opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.19. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Machinery Components segment offers power transmission and control equipment, including drives, compact gear motors, motion control drives, and gearboxes.

