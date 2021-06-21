Zacks Investment Research Lowers Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Orion Group stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.11 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Orion Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Orion Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

