Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CFB. Truist raised their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $14.86 on Thursday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.49 million, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.39.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,523.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,990. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,901,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after buying an additional 336,588 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

