Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

BRMK has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.59. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.0% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 19,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

