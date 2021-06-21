Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will report ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Boeing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.80). The Boeing posted earnings of ($4.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.65.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in The Boeing by 1,479.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in The Boeing by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,920 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $397,386,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 286.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 30,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $237.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.08. The Boeing has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

