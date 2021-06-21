Zacks: Brokerages Expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.29. Purple Innovation reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396. Corporate insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $2,254,000. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 106.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,589 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $25.99 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,599.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

