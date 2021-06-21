Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. National Energy Services Reunited reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Energy Services Reunited.

NESR has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 24.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,964,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,236,000 after purchasing an additional 379,905 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 246,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,627,000 after purchasing an additional 52,764 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 857,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth $10,115,000. Institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NESR opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.93. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

