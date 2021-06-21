Zacks: Brokerages Expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will announce $1.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $215.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 569.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $5.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $17.31. 10,474,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,148,085. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.55. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.68. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $200,274.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $158,532.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,065.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,001 shares of company stock worth $525,473. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

