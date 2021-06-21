Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Inter Parfums reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 370%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.54. The company had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,191. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.33. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $78.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 82.64%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

