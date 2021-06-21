Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Analysts expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $0.00. Gogo posted earnings of ($1.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 96.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GOGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

In other Gogo news, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 50,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. 46.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gogo stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.22. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

