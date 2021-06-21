Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $177.79 Million

Analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will report sales of $177.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $175.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $179.89 million. First Hawaiian reported sales of $173.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $712.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $703.66 million to $721.16 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $729.66 million, with estimates ranging from $727.32 million to $732.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

FHB has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 282.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $44,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Hawaiian by 914.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHB traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.20. 16,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,430. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

