Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Yelp reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YELP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.05.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $88,024.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,247.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $697,439.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,889 shares of company stock worth $1,210,010 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Yelp by 531.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Yelp by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Yelp by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YELP opened at $38.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.47. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

