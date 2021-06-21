Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Veritex posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of VBTX traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Veritex has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $37.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.94. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

In other Veritex news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,469.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $512,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 479,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,395,633.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,050 over the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Veritex by 58.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

