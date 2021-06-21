Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is $0.80. SkyWest posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 154.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $534.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.00 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKYW. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SkyWest by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -650.86 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.36.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

