Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.71 Million

Analysts expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to post sales of $216.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $173.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $274.00 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $110.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $929.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $780.83 million to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $920.02 million to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%.

LPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

Shares of NYSE:LPI traded up $3.58 on Friday, hitting $65.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,336. The company has a market cap of $846.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 4.69. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $68.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2,340.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $2,828,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $18,715,000. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

