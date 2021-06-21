Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate General Electric (NYSE:GE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will post sales of $18.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.54 billion. General Electric reported sales of $17.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $77.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.56 billion to $80.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $83.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.10 billion to $87.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 7.2% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $12.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.44. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a PE ratio of -27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

