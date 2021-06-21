Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.11 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will report sales of $185.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $184.47 million. Cousins Properties reported sales of $175.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year sales of $742.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $741.65 million to $742.78 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $759.73 million, with estimates ranging from $747.24 million to $772.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 2.03%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

NYSE:CUZ traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.18. 10,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,202. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.90, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 71,807 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,579 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 371,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after acquiring an additional 28,386 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 74,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 43,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

