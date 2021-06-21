Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $227.32 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) will report $227.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $229.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $225.80 million. Cloudera posted sales of $214.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full year sales of $921.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $916.85 million to $925.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.80 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

CLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of CLDR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.75. 7,672,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,251,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.36. Cloudera has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $19.35.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $226,160.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,154.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $579,208.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 120,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,384.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,557 shares of company stock worth $1,393,321. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,575,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,734 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,181,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,792,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,737,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,978 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

