Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.35. Camtek posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CAMT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on Camtek in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Camtek currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

CAMT traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.11. 7,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,550. Camtek has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $40.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 1.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 98.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after buying an additional 107,751 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 133.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 20,780 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Camtek during the first quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

