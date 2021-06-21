Zacks: Analysts Expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.49. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

SFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,822,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74.

In related news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after buying an additional 103,689 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 292,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,163,000 after purchasing an additional 405,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

