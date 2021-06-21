Zacks: Analysts Expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $766.85 Million

Analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will report $766.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $767.00 million and the lowest is $766.70 million. Overstock.com reported sales of $782.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Overstock.com.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on OSTK. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

In other Overstock.com news, CTO Joel Weight sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $26,066.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,655.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,738 shares of company stock worth $763,372. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSTK traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,079. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 4.44. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $128.50.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.