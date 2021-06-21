Zacks: Analysts Expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Announce Earnings of $4.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to announce $4.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $10.43 and the lowest is ($1.54). CRISPR Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 422.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.75) to $5.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($6.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.11) to ($2.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. JMP Securities started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.68.

Shares of CRSP traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.07. The stock had a trading volume of 29,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,631. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 2.26.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

