Zacks: Analysts Expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will post sales of $18.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.18 million and the highest is $18.58 million. Capital Southwest posted sales of $15.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year sales of $77.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.91 million to $79.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $84.75 million, with estimates ranging from $78.45 million to $91.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 74.76% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSWC shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 13.9% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 40,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 58.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 23,077 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSWC traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,544. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $535.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.61%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

